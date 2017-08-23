SC Pizza fight ends with knife vs sword assault

INMAN, SC (WSPA) – An argument between two men over a pizza turned into a fight with knife/sword, according to a Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office report.

They say the incident happened on 8/22 around 9:47 p.m. in the 100 block of Denali St. in Inman.

When deputies got there the front door was opened and a man was yelling.

The man in the home told deputies that another man came to the house and they started arguing over a pizza.

He said the other man came at him in an aggressive manner with a knife/sword, so he hit him in the back of the head with a stick to defend himself, according to the report.

He said the man then slashed his leg.

The man with the knife/sword left the scene before deputies got there and no charges were filed.