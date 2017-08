WALTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSB-TV) – School officials have fired a bus driver accused of driving under the influence with children on board.

The incident happened Monday morning in Walton County and there were 31 students on the bus.

Carol Etheridge was charged with DUI.

“The Walton County School District does not tolerate any behavior that jeopardizes the safety of our students,” the district said in a statement.