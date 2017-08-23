U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham visits South Carolina to talk growth and Afghanistan

McCormick, South Carolina (WJBF) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham made his way to the CSRA to talk growth, he went to three cities in South Carolina. NewsChannel 6 caught up with him in McCormick County to talk about his views on Afghanistan and the President’s recent statements.

Here in McCormick county the US senator stressed that he supports Presidents Trumps views 100% on sending more troops Afghanistan, including 60 from South Carolina.

“You maybe tired of fighting them but they’re not tired of fighting you,” said Lindsey Graham, U.S. Senator (R).

Those were U-S senator Lindsey Graham’s comments to McCormick city officials on how he felt when the topic of sending more troops to fight in Afghanistan was brought up.

“You gotta remember on September 10, 2001 we didn’t have a soldiers in Afghanistan we didn’t sent them a penny of aid, we didn’t even have an embassy and we got attacked anyway,” said Lindsey Graham, U.S. Senator (R).

Senator Graham says he agrees with the new strategy President Trump put in place Monday evening. That strategy would allow for decisions made by the Generals on the ground to carry more weight when it comes to wartime decisions coming out of the Oval Office.

“With more additional military support the Afghans will turn this around,” said Lindsey Graham, U.S. Senator (R).

While adding more troops from the state can be hard for military families, he says the American people need them now more than ever.

“So South Carolina will contribute some forces, National Guard will contribute forces but we’re talking about 13 or 14,000 U.S. forces not 100,000,” said Lindsey Graham, U.S. Senator (R).

Senator graham says that before 9/11 we were not prepared but he wants to make sure if something similar does happen the U.S. military is trained to go and respond quickly.

“And every solider in Afghan is an insurance policy against an attack in 9-11 and the most important thing is we’re taking the gloves off on Afghan, if we see a terrorist now we can kill them, if they run across the boarder we can go after them,” said Lindsey Graham, U.S. Senator (R).

He says that there are two big changes, adding more troops and letting the military come up with rules that make it harder for the enemies. While also expressing how he felt about living in America.

“I’ve never been more proud of the military than I am today, I have a lot of confidence in those who run our military, those who serve the 1-percent that protect the 99-percent of us… we should all feel grateful and lucky that we live in America,” said Lindsey Graham, U.S. Senator (R).

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says he believes that quote “we should fight in their backyard rather than ours and they need more troops than ever before” when it comes to Afghanistan.