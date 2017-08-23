Video of liquor store thief making waves online

SHREVEPORT (KTAL/WJBF) – Surveillance video of an alleged liquor store thief is going viral due to the perpetrator’s blatant demeanor

Shreveport Police are trying to identify the person caught in the video stealing multiple bottles of liquor from a store located on Bert Kouns in Shreveport.

Crimestoppers in the Shreveport area is offering a reward of up to $300 for information and the identity of the individual in this video. Several others may have been involved and are also wanted for questioning in connection with this event.