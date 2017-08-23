WJBF Scholar Athlete: ARC’s Katharine Sherman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Katharine Sherman is one of the best tennis players in the state.

The Academy of Richmond County (ARC) senior has won several individual Georgia state titles in her age group. She’s also been a finalist in several regional tournaments.

At ARC, Sherman led the Musketeers to the Region 3-AAAA title last season and was named region player of the year, but it’s her academic success that she’s most proud of.

“I feel like academically I have achieved to the best of my ability and overall I feel proud of myself for that,” Sherman said.

“She’s a joy on the court and a role model off the court,” ARC tennis coach Carl Prescott said. “She really motivates her teammates and the students in the school. Often times tennis isn’t really talked about, but when you come to [ARC] the first [person] you hear about is Katharine Sherman, and I think that in itself is a great accomplishment.”

Sherman said she’s not sure where’ll she go to college, but she definitely wants to continue playing tennis.