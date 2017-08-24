Authorities responding to active shooter in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency crews are responding an active shooter situation in downtown Charleston.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the Charleston Police Department, Charleston City Fire, and Charleston County EMS responded to the area of Virginia’s On King on Thursday, August 24 at 12:18 p.m.

King Street between Calhoun and Morris is blocked off to motorist and pedestrian traffic because of the incident within the 400 block of King Street.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Witnesses say tell our sister station WCBD News 2 that cops have guns drawn. Snipers are also seen near a hotel being built near the incident location.

They’re also told the CVS Pharmacy in the area has been evacuated. The Charleston County Court House and The Macintosh are both on lock down.

WCBD has reached out to the Charleston Police Department to find out if the shooter is still at-large. They are awaiting a response from authorities.

Authorities responding to ‘situation’ in downtown Charleston View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Authorities respond to 'situation' in downtown Charleston. Credit: S Garland Authorities respond to 'situation' in downtown Charleston. Credit: S Garland Authorities respond to 'situation' in downtown Charleston. Credit: S Garland Authorities respond to 'situation' in downtown Charleston. Credit: S Garland Authorities respond to an active shooter situation in downtown Charleston. Credit: S Garland Authorities respond to an active shooter situation in downtown Charleston. Credit: S Garland Authorities respond to an active shooter situation in downtown Charleston. Credit: S Garland Authorities respond to an active shooter situation in downtown Charleston. Credit: S Garland Authorities respond to an active shooter situation in downtown Charleston. Credit: S Garland Credit: WCBD/Libba Holland