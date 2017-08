RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the 700 Block of Broad Street will be closed Thursday evening.

The official reason given to WJBF was that it was due to road maintenance, but it is the same time and location as a rally at the Confederate monument that will happen on at 6:00 p.m.

That area will be blocked off from 5:30 tonight until at least 8:30 p.m.