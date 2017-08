EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — The Greenbrier volleyball team swept North Augusta and Aquinas on Thursday night to improve to 10-1 on the season.

The Wolfpack beat the Yellow Jackets 25-15, 25-18, and defeated the Fightin’ Irish 25-10, 25-8.

Greenbrier is back in action Saturday for the Lakeside Playday.