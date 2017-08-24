VIDEO: Couple sees image of Jesus in baby’s sonogram

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple says Jesus showed up in their daughter’s sonogram picture, easing their concerns after two other children were born with birth defects.

Alicia Zeek and Zach Smith tell WPMT-TV they’re not especially religious. But they’re convinced the image to the left of their daughter’s head is a bearded Christ.

The couple posted the photo to Facebook asking people what they see in the sonogram. Regardless of the response, this couple says the image is a sign from above.

“The angel or God or Jesus — however you want to propose it, I look at it as my blessing,” Alicia says.

Smith calls the image of Jesus “distinct” and says, “There’s another face looking at my daughter.”

Zeek’s first two children had problems at birth. A daughter was born with two thumbs on one hand. Her son was born with a cleft palate after a difficult delivery in which she and the baby almost died.

“When I seen it, it almost brought tears to my eyes. I was speechless, I just couldn’t believe it, I really didn’t believe what I was seeing,” Zach says.