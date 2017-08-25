A couple believes an image of Jesus was on their baby’s sonogram

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA (ABC NEWS) – A couple delivers a healthy baby and they believe a higher power was on their side.

This after they saw what they believe was an image of Jesus in a sonogram — days before the baby’s birth.

“When they gave it to us… umm, to me, it’s Jesus. And it looks like Jesus,” said Alicia Zeek, Mother.

“This is distinctly. I mean, there’s another face looking at my daughter!” said Zac Smith, Father.

Zac Smith and his fiance, Alicia Zeek went in for an ultrasound ahead of the birth of their baby girl–what they saw in the sonogram was unbelievable.

“I blinked a lot, to kinda make sure I was really seeing it…” said Zeek.

The expecting parents say while they aren’t very religious, they see a man dressed in a robe with a crown of thorns looking on at their baby.

“When I seen it, it almost brought tears to my eyes. I was speechless, I just couldn’t believe it, I really didn’t believe what I was seeing,” said Smith.

And that image is putting them at ease after Alicia experienced a number of complications with her first two children. Her daughter was born with pre-axial polydactyl– which means she had two thumbs on one hand.

Her second child, gave quite the scare… making Zac a complete wreck in anticipation for their daughter.

“The second one nearly took her life, her son. Just hearing that I could lose them both during… the … you know,” said Smith.

It wasn’t just the complicated labor, Alicia’s son also had birth defects.

“My son had cleft lip and palette, I’m like is everything ok there?” said Zak.

The news they received next offered them a sense of relief as the ultrasound technician told Zac and Alicia, Baby Briella looked happy and healthy.

“Once she said everything is good and we looked at the picture, I was like– look babe, we have nothing to worry about,” said Smith.

“Now they’re saying it’s gonna be like our perfect baby,” said Zak.

“The couple posted the photo to Facebook asking people what they see in the sonogram. Regardless of the response, this couple says the image is a sign from above,” said Ali Bradley, Reporting.

“The angel or God or Jesus– however you want to propose it, I look at it as my blessing,” said Smith.