Accused NSA leaker Reality Winner in court next week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Accused NSA leaker Reality Winner will be in federal court in Augusta next week.

Winner, who worked for a defense contractor here in Augusta, is charged with leaking classified information to an online news site called “The Intercept.”

Prosecutors say the report she’s accused of leaking suggested Russian hackers attacked U-S voting software days before November’s Presidential election.

She’ll be back in court Wednesday for a status update on her case.

Her trial is set for October 23rd.

