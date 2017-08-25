Aiken Community Playhouse commemorating 65th anniversary with time capsule

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Community Playhouse has been putting on shows for 65 years, but they are already thinking 35 years in the future for their next performance.

“Basically we are packing a time capsule and we are going to bury it in plain sight,” Aiken Community Playhouse Executive Director Thurmond Whatley said.

This 2 foot, 6 inch cylinder is going to hold the memories of the Aiken Community Playhouse from this very moment in time.

Newspaper clippings, theater props, handwritten letters and even a Christmas ornament are going to tell future actors the story of what the Aiken Community Playhouse was like in 2017.

However, thinking ahead 3 decades has been a real challenge.

“We have a lot, obviously in 65 years, a lot of photos.” Whatley told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “We are putting them on thumb drives and hoping they will be able to be read in 35 years.”

A lot of the items going into the capsule were suggestions made by the community.

Since the capsule is going to be hidden right in plain sight, on a wall in the Playhouse, the community doesn’t have to worry about weather affecting any of the precious memories.

“What would be something that you would suggest to go in there?” Asked WJBF NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“I don’t know maybe some unusual prop that was in some of the plays,” said Pat Riehl.

“It’s overwhelming. Life is so wonderful, there are some many things,” said Roberta Cone. “I really don’t know.”

While the commemorations are mainly playhouse-related, there will be some Aiken news in there too.

“Right now obviously one of the big discussions is the Renaissance program the city is embarking on,” said Whatley.

You still have time to submit your ideas or items, just click here.