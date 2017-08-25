Bidding opens for first phase of City of Aiken infrastructure repairs

By Published: Updated:

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Revamping Downtown Aiken has to start with replacing the aging pipes underneath it.

The first phase of infrastructure repairs is going to happen on a section of Newberry Street.

Bidding officially opened for the $400,000 dollar project earlier this week.

The Rural Infrastructure Authority granted Aiken an $11.5 million dollar loan, at a low-interest rate, to help cover the cost of repairs.

“We are very excited that this is phase 1 A of our infrastructure plan and it’s essentially kind of a pilot plan, if you will.” Mayor Rick Osbon told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “We have the G.I.S. and the computer imaging now. So, from The Alley on Newberry St., down to Park Ave. we are actually going to start digging and see what we find.”

The mayor says he hopes by the next council meeting they will award the project to a contractor.

Dirt could start moving by fall.

