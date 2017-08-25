Football game set to celebrate 50th Anniversary of the First Integrated High School Game in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-The Lucy Laney wildcats will take on the Aquinas Fighting Irish to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the First Integrated High School Football Game in Richmond County.

The game took place between the Aquinas and Laney in front of a packed crowd at Richmond Academy Stadium on September 22, 1967. The game was a result of a friendship between the founder of the Aquinas football program, Denny Leonard and Coach David Dupree of Laney. Laney went on to win the game 30 to 0. Charles Clark, a Laney High football player reflected on that night and says for him it was never about race but about his love for the game of football.

“Even though there were racial tensions going on, when you got out there on that football field you really didn’t see white or black, all you saw was the color of that uniform thats it,” Clark says.

The Halftime festivities will honor the historic occasion and Mayor Hardie Davis will recognize players and coaches from both teams. by presenting proclamations from the city of Augusta to both schools. Kickoff will begin at 7:30pm at the Aquinas stadium.