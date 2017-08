(WJBF) – Gas prices in the U.S. could be rising over the weekend, and it’s all thanks to Hurricane Harvey.

The storm is expected to hit a refinery-rich stretch of the Gulf Coast.

Some refineries are expected to shut down until the storm passes possibly disrupting gasoline supplies.

Wholesale gasoline futures rose 5 cents Thursday.

Experts say you could see a difference at the pump as soon as today.