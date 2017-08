Related Coverage Commissioners split on call to move arena to Regency Mall site

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A proposal to build a new arena at the Regency Mall site is drawing some opposition.

A Change.org petition asking commissioners to keep the arena downtown started two days ago.

It already over 3500 signatures at last check.

The Coliseum Authority voted Tuesday to recommend the Regency Mall plan.

The full commission still has to decide whether to approve that idea.

No vote on that has been scheduled.

