Recovering Estill Police Officer Quincy Smith uses experience to inspire and steer young people away from gun violence

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – Local high school students got a taste of what it’s really like to be a law enforcement officer.

In January 2016, Estill Police Officer Quincy Smith was shot in the line of duty, and the whole thing was caught on video.

On Thursday, the recovering officer shared his experience with Barnwell students.

Malcolm Orr, the man in the video, was convicted of the attempted murder of Estill Police Officer Quincy Smith.

Orr will serve 35 consecutive years in prison.

Nearly 2 years after the shooting, Officer Smith uses his experience to steer young people in the right direction.

“We don’t need kids getting into gun violence,” Smith told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “That’s why I try to do my best to help the community where I work and anywhere, that anybody calls me to come, if I am able to do it.”

During his presentation, the recovering officer shared his struggles during the shooting.

One of the bullets severed a vein in his neck, barely missing a major artery, leaving the officer without the ability to use his arms to defend himself.

Still, Smith found the strength to survive through the comfort of a bystander and in prayer.

“You will live in the name of Jesus, you shall live,” Smith said.

His will to live, is the reason Criminal Justice Instructor Tony Littles asked Smith to speak to the high school students. In hopes that Smith’s story inspires them to consider a career in law enforcement.

“One of the models I have in my classroom is a large banner that says I will not lose and to actually see someone in the flesh, that had that same model in his mind at that particular time.” Littles said. “To have him talk to them was something that I really wanted the students to experience.”

Officer Smith still has some time before he can get back to work.

He hopes to get into a department where he can work in a special unit.

