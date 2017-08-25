Suspect, victim ID’d in Charleston murder, hostage situation

Related Coverage 1 dead in hostage situation, suspect shot in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WSPA) – The victim and suspect in the downtown Charleston murder and hostage situation have been identified.

It happened at Virginia’s on King Thursday afternoon.

Police have identified the murder suspect as Thomas Demetrius Burns, 53, of Charleston.

Police say Burns was a dish washer who was angry with Executive Chef Anthony Shane Whiddon.

They say Burns shot and killed Widdon.

He was transported by Charleston County EMS to the Medical University of South Carolina where he was pronounced deceased.

Burns is then accused of taking hostages inside the restaurant.

A witness said Burns came in hold a small revolver, but never pointed it at anyone.

Burns said something along the lines of “I’m the new boss in town before telling everyone to get on the ground, according to a witness.

They were not held hostage for an extended period of time, according to the witness.

The hostage situation ended when police shot Burns.