AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – While Augusta Commissioners haven’t thrown their support behind removing any of those monuments, there is a push on the commission to rename the John C. Calhoun Expressway.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy has restarted his effort to rename the expressway due to Calhoun’s racist past.

He says he’d like to rename the road “Veterans Parkway,” to honor Veterans.

Fennoy originally proposed the plan back in February but did not get enough commission support.