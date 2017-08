AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews responding to the scene of a pedestrian struck on the 300 block of Wrights Avenue.

Officials say it was a hit and run.

A bystander reportedly helped the woman get home where EMS is now on scene.

Investigators are searching for a black vehicle.

We were initially told that a child was involved, investigators say that is not the case.

