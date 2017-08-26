FFN: Week 2

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week two of Football Friday Night.

SEGMENT 1: Georgia games

  • Evans 23, North Augusta 35
  • Laney 12, Aquinas 38
  • Greenbrier 31, Butler 0
  • Lakeside 0, Jefferson County 33
  • Glascock County 0, Harlem 70
  • Westside 6, ARC 41
  • Glenn Hills 42, Hephzibah 29

SEGMENT 2: South Carolina games

  • Blackville-Hilda 0, Barnwell 42
  • Silver Bluff 6, Williston-Elko 22
  • Saluda 43, Ridge Spring-Monetta 0
  • Aiken 6, Strom Thurmond 37
  • South Aiken 34, White Knoll 35
  • Cross Creek 33, Fox Creek 14
  • Greenwood 37, Midland Valley 0

SEGMENT 3: Game Night Live, Georgia Independent School games & more

  • McCormick 8, Lincoln County 41
  • Thomas Jefferson Academy 21, Westminster 28
  • Richard Winn Academy 13, Wardlaw Academy 54

SEGMENT 4: Top Plays & more

  • Top 5 plays of the week
  • ARC band

