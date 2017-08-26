Georgia Power tracking Hurricane Harvey to assist if needed

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – As Hurricane Harvey slams into parts of Texas, Saturday, Georgia Power in Augusta is tracking the storm to assist if needed.

The utility company is gathering a team of 25 staff members that consists of engineers and mechanics.

If requested, the team will travel to impacted areas to help restore power.

Depending on the severity of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the group could be gone for up to two weeks.

The team is currently waiting for directions from the Georgia Power Storm Center and gathering a list of volunteers who can make the trip.

