EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Lakeside won all four of its matches at its 6th annual volleyball “Playday” on Saturday.

The Panthers defeated Aquinas 25-13, 25-5 in their first match. They dominated Silver Bluff 25-5, 25-4 in their second match. They beat Strom Thurmond 25-15, 25-15 and wrapped up the day with a 25-15, 24-26, 15-8 win over Midland Valley.

With the four victories, the Panthers improved to 11-4 on the season.