Local concert promoter creates petition against JBA move to Regency Mall

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — A local concert promoter is trying to stop the Augusta Coliseum Authority’s proposal to move the James Brown Arena to the site of the old Regency Mall.

Joe Stevenson is the owner of the company, Gluestick Music.

This week, he created a petition on the website, change.org, to keep the JBA downtown.

So far, the petition has more than 3,800 signatures.

Stevenson says he knows that south Augusta needs a lot of love, work and money put into it, but doesn’t believe a new arena is going to solve its problems.

He says the idea that if you build it, they will come, won’t necessarily work at the Regency Mall site.

“What’s best for Augusta, south Augusta and downtown is for it to stay in what I consider an entertainment district. We have a brand new Miller Theater about to open. We have an upgraded Imperial Theatre and an upgraded Bell Auditorium. We’ve got bars, restaurants and new hotels. We’ve got everything,” Stevenson, said.

Another person started a counter petition on change.org in support of moving the arena to the Regency Mall.

That petition currently has about 300 signatures.