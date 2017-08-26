Thousands gathered for the 3rd annual March for Jesus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Thousands of people attended the 3rd annual March For Jesus in downtown Augusta today. The march kicked off Saturday morning and then the event continued at the Augusta Common until noon.

The event organizer, Dorothy Spaulding, said that is exactly what our country needs right now: “It’s very important we do this because of what is happening in our nation. You’ll find here yellow, red, black and white loving on each other. We are not going to have racism in Augusta, Georgia.”

Spaulding said you won’t find protesting here, either. She spear-headed the event, but she told me March For Jesus wasn’t her idea.

“I was in church praising God, and I heard August the 15th, and I heard it three times. I asked, ‘What is August the 15th?’ And it was like a download: Get the people together, march down the streets of Augusta, Georgia just lifting up my name,” Spaulding explained.

And now, three years later, the event keeps getting bigger. Different groups took the stage to play music, and tents were set up for people to learn about local Christian organizations. One tent, though, was full of prayer.

“We all gather together, and we pray for them, whatever the need may be. That is what we have been doing all morning, and I am surprised by the outcome of people that have walked into that tent. Everyone of them left with a testimony and said that they felt the change when we prayed,” Pastor Maxine Snead, a volunteer, said.

Pastor Snead said she has been praying for everyone to come together for the same cause, and Saturday, her prayer was answered.

“When you see all the colors, you see love, and I know God’s love is what we need in this season, more than anything,” Pastor Snead explained.

Another volunteer said he came to bring awareness: “I’m wondering if God hears our worship in this nation because we’re not seeking justice and mercy and walking humbly before Him,” Steven Smith, volunteer, said.

“God brought us here today to be about His business, and to do and say, and just love on one another, and this shows love,” Pastor Snead said.

Dorothy Spaulding told me more than 400 people gave their life to Jesus at the 2015 event. And last year, she said at least 100 kids were saved. Spaulding hopes to see the event turn into an all-day festival in the years to come.