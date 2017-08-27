Deputies investigating suspicious death in parking lot of Walton Way business

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a suspicious death in the parking lot of a ballet school.

It happened in the Summerville neighborhood at the Colton Ballet School on Walton Way.

A witness tells NewsChannel 6 a man’s body was found in the driver’s seat of a car in the school’s parking lot.

The car appears to have hit a tree, but it’s unclear if this was an accident.

The coroner says details are limited at this time.

