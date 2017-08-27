Local college scholarship expert gives tips on how to find funding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– As the kids are getting back into the swing of school, a lot of them are thinking about college and how they are going to afford it. A local scholarship expert said there is a lot of free money out there for college, you just have to know where to find it.

Ashley Hill, Scholarship Search Expert and owner of LAH Group LLC, said it all starts with local resources. Whether it’s taking a trip to your school counselor’s office or going on your high school’s website, she said money should not hinder people from going to college. She said it may seem intimidating when you start the scholarship process, but in the end, she said it, literally, pays off. She added there are three different types of scholarships.

“So institutional are the ones offered by the college. And when I say national, I really mean private, so anything that’s not a college. Then local,” Hill said.

The one aspect most every scholarship entails: an essay. As a past scholarship judge, she said the writing portion is very important.

“The grades were similar. The activities were kind of similar, what they were involved in, so we needed some way to sift out who was going to win and who wasn’t. The essay allowed us to get personal insight on the student,” Hill said.

She said always have a copy of your ACT or SAT scores on hand, as well as a copy of your transcript. Also, make sure you have letters of recommendation. You can recycle your essays, not word for word, but because most of the questions are similar, your essays are going to be as well.

Hill has seen countless success stories because of her tips. She had one student who she helped with finding scholarships related to the career she was always interested in.

“When it came to the essay, it said ‘Why do you want to be a social worker?’ Well, I didn’t know this, but she explained she was sexually assaulted as a child,” Hill explained.

She said the student was hesitant to share that personal tragedy, but Hill encouraged her to share how it shaped her life.

“She was hesitant, but it was so exciting. She called me two weeks later. The committee called her and said her story was amazing, and we’re giving you the 2-thousand dollars. And that is exactly what she needed. She was able to go to school, and now she is almost finished with her program, and she is going to go on to having her own nonprofit to work with other young women who were sexually,” Hill said.

She said local scholarships generally give the most funding. Scholarships.com is a great site to utilize, and Hill said you should find scholarships that specifically line up with your future career or interests.

For more information about Ashley Hill’s scholarship business, visit her website: http://www.collegeprepready.com.