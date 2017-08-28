Aiken Red Cross sends volunteers, equipment to assist with disaster relief in Texas

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Several Aiken Red Cross Volunteers are already in Texas helping with disaster relief efforts.

Volunteers took the Emergency Response Vehicle, which is used to transport food and water, with them to the Lone Star State.

However, sending more volunteers has been put on hold, while the Aiken Red Cross keeps an eye on the storm headed towards South Carolina.

“The best way to help out, if you want to help in some way, is financial donations, because we can use those anyway they are needed.” Aiken Red Cross Disaster Program Manager John Madrid told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

To make a donation please stop by the Aiken Red Cross office, or call 1-800-Red-Cross.

