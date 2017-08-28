Animal waste, parts dumped on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Local crews spent the morning cleaning up a mess on Deans Bridge Road, near Barton Chapel Road.

The local Savannah Riverkeeper says animal waste and parts were dumped by an FPL foods truck.

She posted a video to Facebook this morning, claiming that nobody came to clean it up until she called.

She also says it’s the second time over the past several days this has happened.

A representative of the City of Augusta released a statement to us saying,

A customer of the city landfill experienced a waste spill on Deans Bridge Road this morning. FPL Foods was hauling the material to the city landfill when the spill occurred, blocking three lanes of roadway. The City of Augusta notified the Sheriff’s Office of the spill and dispatched crews from the Environmental Services and Utilities Departments to assist. Representatives from FPL and EPD also responded. The crew cleaned the roadway, making it passable once again. The Georgia Department of Transportation will assist us as we continue to monitor the transport of these materials, in an effort to prevent further incidents.

