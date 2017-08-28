Augusta man charged with illegal dumping, resisting arrest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local man is behind bars charged with felony illegal dumping and resisting arrest.

Octavious Mack was arrested by the Richmond County Marshal’s Office this past Friday.

According to the Marshal’s office, Mack was confronted after an investigation into a large number of tires that were dumped on Lyman Street.

When confronted by the Marshal’s office, Mack tried to run away but was stopped when the investigating Marshal deployed his taser.

This is the first felony illegal dumping arrest made by the Marshal’s office in over 20 years and one of many ongoing dumping cases the office is investigating.