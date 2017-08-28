Boil Water Advisory for McCormick Co.

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Residents in McCormick County and all roads off of Highway 81 north excluding Highway 7 are currently under a Boil Water Advisory.

According to the McCormick County Water and Sewer Department, all residences in Mount Carmel and Willington too, should all boil their water vigorously for one minute before drinking or cooking.

Any ice made from the water that was not boiled should not be used for drinking or eating.

Officials say dirt or debris may have entered the water system due to a water main break, which has been repaired.

The boil water advisory will be in effect for the next 26 hours until further notice.