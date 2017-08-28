Former USCA Pacers Atkins and Diaz earn PGA Tour cards

AIKEN, S.C. – Former University of South Carolina Aiken golf standouts Matt Atkins and Roberto Diaz will make the jump to the PGA Tour next season after finishing in the top 25 of the Web.com Tour money list, which wrapped up Sunday.

Atkins finished 19th on the money list, earning his spot on the PGA Tour. Diaz finished in a tie for 43rd in the final tournament, which dropped him to No. 25 on the list, securing the last spot.

Atkins won the El Bosque Mexico Championship earlier in the season and garnered a top-20 finish at five other events.

Diaz posted five top-20 efforts on the year, with his best finish being runner-up at the Club Colombia Championship.

“We are proud of what Matt and Roberto have accomplished,” head coach Michael Carlisle said. “We are happy for them. They worked long and hard to get to this point. We look forward to seeing continued success from them.”