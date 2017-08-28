How you can contribute to Hurricane Harvey victims

(WJBF) – Here are a few ways you can help out with the Red Cross relief efforts.

The Red Cross relies on donations to be able to provide immediate recovery and relief.

If you would like to donate visit, RedCross.org .

Or Call 1-800-Red-Cross, or you can text Harvey to 90999 to make a $10.00 donation.

If you want to volunteer you can do that too.

According to Susan Everitt, the Executive Director of the Augusta chapter, new volunteers will undergo two days of training at the Ellis Street location in Augusta to get involved and begin training.

After training, volunteers will be deployed to disaster in Texas and Louisiana.

Deployments to the storm ravaged area are expected to last about two weeks.

Everett says four local volunteers are ready to go but more are needed.

If you are interested in volunteering, there is a process.

Go to Redcross. org, then click on the volunteer link and submit the information.

New volunteers would likely become part of a second wave of relief workers due to the weather catastrophe that is underway right now along the Gulf coast.

The Augusta Chapter of the Red Cross sent its emergency response vehicle to the disaster area Friday, Aug.25.