Local EMTs and paramedics in Texas helping Hurricane Harvey victims

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Help is on the way from a number of organizations in our area, and Gold Cross is already on the ground in Texas.

Major Jamey Crosby got orders from FEMA at 1:30 this morning to head out to Texas. Within an hour and a half, the team was packed and on the road in two ambulances. This is the first large-scale task that Gold Cross has taken on, but the crew has been preparing for days.

“I feel that our company has prepared us. I feel our training for paramedics and EMT’s have made it to where we’re always wanting to help people, and be there to help them. I know we are ready to take on that task,” Major Jamey Crosby with Gold Cross said.

I spoke with Major Crosby right before the crew made it to their staging area right outside of Dallas. He said he had no idea what to expect.

“Well, all we can tell is what the pictures are that we are seeing. The reports are coming out: multiple casualties, multiple people dead. They were fighting a house fire in Houston the last time we checked,” Major Crosby explained.

Gold Cross has 25 elite EMTs and paramedics that have gone through specialized training through F.E.M.A.– that group is called the Gold Cross STRIKE team, and those are the ones on this mission.

The Gold Cross owner says the training isn’t taken lightly.

“It’s a F.E.M.A. course, incident command type courses, what to expect, how to work with F.E.M.A., how to do disaster planning and that kind of thing when you get there,” Vince Brogdon, Gold Cross Owner, said.

He said he doesn’t know what the STRIKE team will be tasked with, but he has an idea of what the crew may encounter.

“We could help with the rescue. We could be helping evacuating some of the folks that they have evacuated out of the hospitals, taking them to other area hospitals or nursing homes.It’s devastating of that nursing home. I’m sure there’s a lot of that still going on down there,” Brogdon explained.

“We’re going to check in and then we will be tasked. We could be together or we could be separated doing the other tasks apart,” Major Crosby said.

Brogdon expects this first STRIKE Team to be working in Texas for about a week, and they are already preparing the second STRIKE team to provide relief and get the other crew back.

I was in constant contact with Gold Cross Monday night, and they said F.E.M.A. is providing Gold Cross STRIKE team with two additional ambulances, and the entire crew will be working together on the same schedule in either Houston or San Antonio.