New James Brown statue; park in the works

James Brown photo
James Brown photo

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Another James Brown statue could be coming to Augusta.

Augusta commissioners  to consider applying for a 200 thousand dollar grant to create a James Brown trail along James Brown Boulevard from Walton Way to Twiggs Circle.

The trail would include a new park at Twiggs circle along with a new James Brown statue.

Commissioner Marion Williams supports applying for the grant but says the trail would be just a start.

“We need a wow factor something people will come to Augusta to see James Brown is an icon know all over the world really I think we need to do something more than just another statue I love the idea about another statue now but that’s a beginning,” said Commissioner Williams.

Augusta would have to match the grant dollar for dollar.

The plans is to use existing sales tax money, federal housing dollars and portions of the hotel dollar a night room tax to cove the city’s portion.

