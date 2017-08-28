S.C. Governor cuts access to clinics that provide abortions

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina’s Governor cutting access to clinics that provide abortions.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed an Executive Order directing state agencies to stop giving any funds to doctors or medical practices with any affiliation with an abortion clinic.

The order essentially adds teeth to a current law that already says it is illegal to use Medicaid dollars to pay for abortions.

Instead, the Department of Health and Human Services will make a list available to the public of non-abortion facilities within a 25-mile radius of an abortion clinic.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s