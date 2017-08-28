S.C. Governor cuts access to clinics that provide abortions

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina’s Governor cutting access to clinics that provide abortions.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed an Executive Order directing state agencies to stop giving any funds to doctors or medical practices with any affiliation with an abortion clinic.

The order essentially adds teeth to a current law that already says it is illegal to use Medicaid dollars to pay for abortions.

Instead, the Department of Health and Human Services will make a list available to the public of non-abortion facilities within a 25-mile radius of an abortion clinic.