Traffic accident at Mike Padgett Highway with injuries

WJBF STAFF Published: Updated:

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – According to Richmond County dispatchers, there has been a traffic accident with injuries at Mike Padgett Highway and McCombs Road in Augusta, Ga.

The accident happened around 5:18 a.m. Monday morning and dispatchers say the Richmond County STAR Team has been called out to the scene.

Two pickup trucks were involved in the accident.

We were told that one truck was a gray Tundra.

As of now, we do not know the extent of the injuries nor do we know if a Coroner was called.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has a Reporter out on the scene and we will have more as the story develops.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s