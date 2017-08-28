Traffic accident at Mike Padgett Highway with injuries

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – According to Richmond County dispatchers, there has been a traffic accident with injuries at Mike Padgett Highway and McCombs Road in Augusta, Ga.

The accident happened around 5:18 a.m. Monday morning and dispatchers say the Richmond County STAR Team has been called out to the scene.

Two pickup trucks were involved in the accident.

We were told that one truck was a gray Tundra.

As of now, we do not know the extent of the injuries nor do we know if a Coroner was called.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has a Reporter out on the scene and we will have more as the story develops.