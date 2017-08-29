Arrests made in long term narcotics case in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a long term narcotics investigation in Aiken County.

Coleman Duncan (Left) and Mickey Johnson (Right)
37-year-old Coleman Tiko Duncan and 50-year-old Mickey Leonard Johnson were arrested on August 19th during a traffic stop in Bath, S.C.

Both were charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy).

The investigation began in December of 2015 with the arrest of Adrian Antonio Drayton for Trafficking over 200 grams of Crack Cocaine.

Adrian Drayton
Investigations linked Johnson and Duncan to distribution of the drugs.

On July 3rd, investigators searched a storage unit being used by Johnson and Duncan, finding approximately 755 grams of Cocaine, $18,000 in cash and a stolen AR-15 rifle.

On August 20th, both were formally charged with Trafficking Cocaine (greater than 400 grams) and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime.

