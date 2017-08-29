Boil Water Advisory in McCormick Co.

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – According to the McCormick County Water and Sewer Department residents in Savannah Lakes, 378 west, and those who live along SC Highway 7 and the intersecting roads of 378 west, are currently under a Boil Water Advisory for the next 26 hours.

Residents are asked to boil their water vigorously for at least a minute before cooking or drinking it.

Dirt or debris may have entered the drinking water system in the area due to the main breakage located on SC Highway 81 North.

Please boil your water for the next 26 hours and do not eat the ice or drink it before prior to boiling it.