CSRA churches help hurricane victims in Texas

Columbia County (WJBF) – Wesley United Methodist Church helps out to gather cleaning supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.

The mission inside is focused not on just cleansing the Christian heart… but collecting cleaning supplies to send to Texas to help hurricane victims start to get their lives back to normal.

“We haven’t seen a hurricane take this big of affect since Katrina,” said David Blackwood, Associate Pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church.

After Hurricane Harvey took Texas by storm, members of Wesley United Methodist church decided to give back in a different way.

“We are encouraging people to bring supplies to make cleaning buckets, those cleaning buckets are 5 gallons and we fill them with various supplies needed to recover after a flood,” said David Blackwood, Associate Pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church.

Pastor Blackwood says he focuses specifically on missions regarding flooding, and in this case that’s mold which grows inside the homes that were internally damaged by flood waters.

“These buckets help people clean out their houses and try to mitigate the damage from the water,” said David Blackwood, Associate Pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church.

Anything from gloves, trash bags, cleaning pads, and more will help. Pastor Blackwood also stresses that a little goes a long way with what you intend to give.

“We definitely believe that part of our faith is action and and this is a way to love and serve others and we are blessed to be apart of that and hope that it encourages other people to get involved and help as well,” said David Blackwood, Associate Pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church.

Drop off hours for supplies:

Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

If you are not in the Columbia County area, you can send your cleaning supplies to the following:

Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church

1330 Monte Sano Ave, Augusta, GA 30904

To donate money:

http://www.umcor.org/

and click “DONATE”