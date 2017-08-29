Getting down with new James Brown statue

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta is going after federal dollars to get down with James Brown.

The city Housing and Development Department will apply for a 200- Thousand dollar Federal arts grant to create what would be called the James Brown Journey.

The six stop trail would be on James Brown Boulevard from Walton Way to Twiggs Street.

The trail would include a new James Brown Park, featuring a new James Brown statue depicting the soul singer in action.

‘Working with Engineering based on a round-about being there would looking at some type of James Brown figure that is actionary,” said Hawthorne Welcher Director of Augusta Housing and Development.

“Maybe in a dancing pose or with a cape on his back,?”

“That would be ideal that would be ideal,” said Welcher.

The grant requires a dollar for dollar match but Welcher says the city’s already substantial investment in the area could be used to meet that requirement, resulting in no new funding on the city’s part.

The city will find out in April whether the grant’s been awarded.