FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Soldier for Life Transition Assistance Program, SFL-TAP will host an Employer Day job fair on Aug. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Job fair is open to all job seekers and held at Darling Hall located at 307 Chamberlain Ave. in Fort Gordon, Ga., in room 188 building 33720.

Those attending the job fair are asked to bring their resume, know their 30-second sales pitch, and to wear a smile and positive attitude.

For more information contact SFL-TAP at 706-791-7333.