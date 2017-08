CSRA (WJBF) – Kroger is pitching in to help out victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The store is asking for it’s customers to round up it’s purchase to the nearest dollar or make a cash donation at any store.

Here is how it works: if your bill is 20 dollars and 2 cents you would round up to 21 dollars – meaning 98 cents goes toward relief efforts.

The fundraiser wraps up September third at every Kroger location in Georgia, South Carolina and parts of Alabama.