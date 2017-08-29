Little support for Changing Calhoun Expressway name

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) It’s been called the called the Calhoun Expressway for more than 40 years is that long enough for Augusta.

Do we take it down do we change the name Veterans Parkway?

“Sometimes it’s just best to leave well enough alone George, and this is one of the issues,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

Last week city leaders saw a rally to take down the Confederate Monument on Broad Street, now they’re facing a proposal to change the name of the Calhoun Expressway to another name honoring Veterans.

“I just don’t think we should change the name because everything is in so much unrest uproar right now and the last thing we need to do is stir the pot,” said Commissioner Andrew Jefferson.

“What happened last week it cost a lot of division a lot of people jump on one band wagon, or the other the majority regardless of the color didn’t want to get involved,” added Commissioner Guilfoyle.

But Commissioner Bill Fennoy saying it’s time for Calhoun’s name to go due to his 19th century slavery beliefs.

“Used his position as Vice President to advocate slavery and saying slavery was the best thing to happen to black people,” said Fennoy.

But some Commissioners questioned whether removing Calhoun’s name from the Expressway would violate Georgia law protecting confederate monuments.

‘We don’t want to violate state law not when you knowingly this and it’s obviously out there whether this comes up as a road I don’t know,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

The proposal to change the name of the Calhoun Expressway first went to committee way back in February where it did not receive a recommendation, and now the debate is still not over the Engineering Committee voting to push the issue ahead to the next committee meeting because Committee Chairman Bill Fennoy had to leave early to attend another event.