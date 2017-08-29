Live from the American Red Cross in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Whether it’s answering telephones or collecting donations, the Red Cross needs your help.

They are looking for volunteers available to travel to Louisiana and Texas to work at local shelters.

Those that deploy are expected to stay for at least two weeks.

Executive Director Susan Everitt says there is a process to sign up, but serving is simple.

If you are interested in volunteering please visit, https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/nexstar-pub and stay tuned to WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 6:30 am we continue to keep you updated on the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.