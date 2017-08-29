Local restaurants host event benefiting Harvey victims

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:
American Red Cross logo graphic
American Red Cross logo graphic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two local eateries are hosting an event to support those in need.

The Hive and The Bee’s Knees will be hosting an Eat For A Cause event downtown Tuesday night.

The restaurants plan to donate 10% of all foods sales to the Augusta Red Cross.

They also plan on matching up to $1000 in additional personal donations given to them at the event tonight.

Eat For A Cause kicks off at 5 p.m. at The Bee’s Knees located at 211 10th Street in Downtown Augusta.

You can find more details on their Facebook event page HERE.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s