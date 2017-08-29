Pastor, Joel Osteen defends himself on social media after refusing to offer shelter at his church

FILE - This April 24, 2010 file photo shows Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen at Dodger Stadium during his "A Night of Hope" in Los Angeles. Osteen said in a statement to ABC News on Aug. 28, 2017, that his Lakewood Church would open as a shelter for Hurricane Harvey victims if needed. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

(ABC NEWS) – Joel Osteen, famed pastor of Lakewood Church in Houston, is defending himself after facing criticism on social media for not offering shelter at the megachurch to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

In a post on Twitter Saturday, Osteen said he was praying for those affected by the storm, which has dumped 20 to 40 inches of rain on the Houston area alone, with more on the way.

Victoria & I are praying for everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey. Please join us as we pray for the safety of our Texas friends & family.

But on Sunday, in response to requests that the church, which can hold more than 16,000, be opened for evacuees, Lakewood Church posted on Facebook that it is “inaccessible due to severe flooding” and subsequently directed displaced residents to nearby Houston shelters.

The Facebook post courted criticism on social media, where photos appeared to suggest that the massive building, which was once home to the NBA’s Houston Rockets, had not been damaged by the torrential rains afflicting the area. It’s unclear if the church was damaged in the storm.

In response, Osteen insisted in a statement Monday evening that he and his church are “prepared to house people once shelters reach capacity.”

“We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center for those in need,” the statement reads.

The statement adds: “Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm in helping our fellow citizens rebuild their lives.”

Lakewood Church also sent photos it says show flooding in and around the building.

Photos that Lakewood Church says show flooding in and around the church.

Photos that Lakewood Church says show flooding in and around the church.

Photos that Lakewood Church says show flooding in and around the church.

