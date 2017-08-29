Puppy lives after shotgun to the face, left with one eye

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – A Glasscock County woman became hero to a dog severely injured and fighting for his life.

“I couldn’t let him just die,” Holly Paris Black told NewsChannel 6 while visiting with her new friend.

Not even a bag of fluids with an IV kept this dog’s tail from wagging with peculiar puppy excitement. But that’s not how Black found him last weekend at her Glasscock County home.

“For me seeing a lot of injured dogs, it was one of the worse cases I had ever seen in my life, ever,” she said.

Jack walked up to Black’s home Saturday where her daughter caught an awful sight.

“She screamed,” Black explained. “I mean scream for me telling me that his eye was missing and his face was falling apart.”

Black quickly called her local vet and rushed him there where surgery happened right away. Dr. Darrell Wester, who works with Jack’s surgeon, said he’s seen these types of gun shot wounds before.

“It was a shotgun with birdshot that has a lot of small pellets,” he explained. “It blew the upper cheek muscle out, cracked some of the front facial bone and blew away the arch, the cheek bone itself and ruptured the eye.”

Jack will need additional surgery. Wester told us the wounded warrior will be just fine.

“He won’t have a right eye,” Wester said. “He’ll have severe scarring. It should heal and he should be able to have a normal, longevity life.”

And Black said she’s prepared to take care of the bill and her new, strong, loving, best friend.

“And he’s just as sweet as he can be,” she teared up.

We reached out to Glasscock County Sheriff’s Office to see if anyone will be charged with animal cruelty in the shooting of Jack. We did not receive a call or email back before this report.

To help donate to Jack’s medical fund, call Wester Veterinary Clinic at 706.597.9200. The clinic is located at 905 Whiteoak Road, Thomson.