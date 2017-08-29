Scammers trying to take advantage of your generosity to Hurricane Harvey victims

(WJBF) – If your family wants to help hurricane victims through separate organizations we ask that you be careful.

Scammers want to take advantage of your generosity during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

You may see GoFundMe pages posted by people claiming to be affected by the hurricane, but before you donate, do your research.

Make sure your money and time are going to a legitimate source and not to scammers.

Research all things before giving your money or traveling to a disaster location, because you don’t want scammers to catch you by surprise.