RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County school bus driver has been arrested, accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

A spokesperson for the board of education says Curtis Allen Bush, a Richmond County School System Bus Driver, was arrested last week after an RCBOE Police investigation into an allegation of an inappropriate relationship with a female student.

We are waiting for more details in the case, count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated.